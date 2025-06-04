Where Valvoline Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.33, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A 2.06% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $42.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Valvoline among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason English Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $45.00 Chasen Bender Citigroup Lowers Neutral $38.00 $41.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $44.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Securities Announces Buy $40.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Valvoline's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Valvoline's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Valvoline: A Closer Look

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Financial Insights: Valvoline

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Valvoline's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

