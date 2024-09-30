Where U.S. Bancorp Stands With Analysts

Ratings for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.91, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.71% increase from the previous average price target of $46.27.

The standing of U.S. Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $46.00 $48.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $47.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $49.00 $45.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $43.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $47.00 $42.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, U.S. Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.24% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.4.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

