Where Urban Outfitters Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Urban Outfitters and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $41.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average represents a 0.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $41.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Urban Outfitters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $42.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Underperform $32.00 $42.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $41.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $41.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $44.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Urban Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Urban Outfitters

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States (87% of fiscal 2024 sales) and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters, Free People, FP Movement, and Anthropologie. Retail accounted for 91% of fiscal 2024 revenue, but the firm also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (5% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Urban Outfitters's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Urban Outfitters's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

