Where UnitedHealth Group Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UnitedHealth Group, revealing an average target of $620.94, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $591.00. Observing a 0.2% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $619.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of UnitedHealth Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $655.00 $603.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $603.00 $604.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $609.00 $601.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $650.00 $680.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $605.00 $632.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $644.00 $591.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $625.00 $640.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $595.00 $615.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $650.00 $675.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $610.00 $615.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Buy $650.00 $675.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $675.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UnitedHealth Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Financial Milestones: UnitedHealth Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): UnitedHealth Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UNH

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UNH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.