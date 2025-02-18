Where Uber Technologies Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 8 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Uber Technologies, presenting an average target of $90.62, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average represents a 1.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.90.

The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $92.00 $98.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $82.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $114.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $82.00 $98.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $103.00 $96.00

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing technology. Uber operates in more than 70 countries, with more than 161 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

