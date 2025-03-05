Where Truist Finl Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.71, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Observing a 6.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $51.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Truist Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $55.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $47.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $54.00 $54.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $56.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Truist Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Truist Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Truist Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Truist Finl analyst ratings.

Discovering Truist Finl: A Closer Look

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

Truist Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Truist Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Truist Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Truist Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Truist Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Truist Finl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TFC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.