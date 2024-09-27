Where Travere Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.79, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.37% from the previous average price target of $17.77.

The standing of Travere Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vamil Divan Guggenheim Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $23.00 $18.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Announces Buy $25.00 - Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Buy $23.00 $14.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Travere Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Breaking Down Travere Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Travere Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 68.08% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -130.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -157.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travere Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 26.62. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

