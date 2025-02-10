Where Trade Desk Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 14 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trade Desk, revealing an average target of $144.13, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $133.00. Marking an increase of 7.62%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $133.93.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Trade Desk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $142.00 $140.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $125.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $142.00 $141.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $145.00 $135.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $136.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $155.00 $140.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $133.00 - Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $150.00 $133.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $135.00 $110.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Trade Desk's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trade Desk's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.32% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

