Where Trade Desk Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 29 analysts have published ratings on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 11 4 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 7 0 0 2 2M Ago 4 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $126.83, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. Observing a 10.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $114.72.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Trade Desk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Positive $150.00 $150.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $134.00 $108.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $133.00 $130.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $135.00 $120.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $150.00 $135.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Sell $57.00 $57.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $110.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $142.00 $114.00 Dan Salmon New Street Research Maintains Sell $86.00 $86.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $150.00 - Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $115.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $136.00 $111.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $130.00 $115.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $115.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $108.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Michael Nathanson MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $100.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $110.00 - Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Announces Buy $135.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $120.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Trade Desk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Trade Desk's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

Delving into Trade Desk's Background

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Breaking Down Trade Desk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

