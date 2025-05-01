Where TPG Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.0, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 18.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of TPG by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Rubin UBS Lowers Buy $62.00 $72.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $80.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $42.00 $65.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $66.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $72.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $66.00 $78.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TPG's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into TPG's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TPG analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About TPG

TPG Inc is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, Market Solutions, and TPG Angelo Gordon. The company focuses on large-scale, control-oriented private equity investments.

TPG's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TPG's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

