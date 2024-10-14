Where Toast Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Toast (NYSE:TOST), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.6, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.32% increase from the previous average price target of $26.90.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Toast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $27.00 $27.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $33.00 $21.00

Toast is a us-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 120,000 restaurant locations across the United States at the end of June 2024. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, as a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, from loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and from hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform, processing some $126 billion in gross platform volume in 2023. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Toast's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Toast's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toast's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

