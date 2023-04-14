Where To Score 2023 Tax Day Freebies And Deals

Tax Day is officially here—which means if you’ve procrastinated until today, you’re probably stressed to the extreme.

Restaurants and other retailers, in a bid to lessen your anxiety and boost sales, are offering meals and snacks gratis or at discounted prices. Here are some ways to chow down on the cheap once you’re finished crunching numbers.

Bertucci’s, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, Brio Italian Grille and Buca di Beppo

On April 18, these Italian eateries (all corporate siblings) are offering an 18% discount on final checks for dine-in and to-go orders. Use the promo code TAXDAY2023.

Boston Market

Invoking the famous tax form, Boston Market will charge $10.40 for a half-chicken individual meal (ordinarily $11.49 and up) on Tax Day.

Cheesecake Factory

Available April 17 to 21, this offer from Cheesecake Factory will save you $10.40 on an online order of $50 or more on the restaurant’s website or Door Dash. Use promo code TAXDAY1040 at checkout.

Great American Cookies

On April 18, in-store shoppers at participating locations can buy one slice of cookie cake and get a second one free.

Hooters

On April 18, Hooters will serve three 1040EZ Meal Deals, each for $10.40: four tenders and fries; eight boneless wings and fries; or six bone-in wings and fries. The deal’s available only to dine-in customers.

Kona Ice

To help you chill out on Tax Day, participating Kona Ice food trucks will give you a free cup of its signature shaved ice. Find a location near you here.

Krispy Kreme

If you buy a dozen assorted or glazed donuts at the regular price on April 18, you can get a second box of 12 (original glazed only) for just the price of the sales tax. If you order online and use the code TAXBREAK, you’ll get that second dozen completely free. Limits apply.

Perdue Farms

On April 17 or April 18, use this meat merchant’s special promo code, TAXDAY18, to get 18% off all purchases on PerdueFarms.com.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop customers can get a buy one, get one free deal on Tax Day when they order online or through the app. The deal is good for two original sandwiches and you must use the promo code BOGO at checkout.

Sonny’s BBQ

On Tax Day this Southeastern chain of 100+ smokehouses is offering an Irresistible Ribs Special (IRS, get it?): half-price St. Louis Rib plates including sides and bread.

White Castle

On April 18, White Castle will take 18% off any order. Online, you can get this discount by using the promo code SAVE; if you’re visiting one of the almost 400 U.S. locations, there’s a printable coupon.

