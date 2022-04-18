Where To Score 2022 Tax Day Freebies And Deals

Tax Day is officially here—which means if you’ve procrastinated until today, you’re probably stressed to the extreme.

Restaurants and other retailers, in a bid to lessen your anxiety and boost its sales, are offering food and services gratis or at discounted prices. This year, you can look forward to cheaper coffee, freeish sandwiches and even a workout session at your local gym.

2022 Tax Day Freebies and Deals

Bean Box

Coffee lovers are in for a treat. Bean Box, a coffee bean delivery service, is offering new subscribers their first delivery for, wait for it, $4.18. You get to pick what type of coffee beans you want and how often you want them delivered. Plans automatically renew, have free shipping and will be $22 per month after the first month. You can pause or cancel your subscription at any time.

Firehouse Subs

The national sandwich chain is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink on Monday. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations and does not apply to online or delivery orders. Download the coupon here and print or show it on your phone in-store to redeem the deal.

Hooters

On Monday, kids under 12 receive a complementary Hooters kids meal with the purchase of $15 or more per accompanying adult for each free kids meal provided. Special meals for kids include wings, mac and cheese, grilled cheese, boneless wings and more. The deal is valid for dine-in only at participating locations.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice knows Tax Day is angst-inducing, so its promotion is in the spirit of turning it into a “Chill-Out” day. On Monday, you can get a free Kona Ice at your local participating Kona ice truck. Find a location near you here.

Perdue Farms

Perdue Farms has a wide range of frozen or prepped meals, including specials for Mother’s Day brunch or weekend grilling. This tax day, receive 15% off your order with the code TAXDAY22. Every purchase over $99 will receive a free pack of boneless pork chops.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

On Monday, Potbelly Sandwich Shop customers can get a buy one, get one free deal when they order online or through the app. The deal is good for two original sandwiches and you must use the promo code BOGO at checkout.

Smokey Bones

In honor of Tax Day, Smokey Bones is offering $10 off your next online or dine-in order of $25 or more after signing up for its loyalty program. You must sign up today to receive the discount voucher. Sign up for the Bones Club here.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and hydromassage to help you unwind. Fill out this form to receive your free day pass via email. The coupon is good at participating locations and you must be 18 or older to qualify.

