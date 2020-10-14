Where to Invest If It's a Blue Wave
(New York)
Investors are increasingly betting on a blue wave. More interestingly, the marketâs calculus for what that blue wave to could mean to stock prices and the economy is changing. For much of this election cycle, a sweep by the Democrats was seen as a negative for the economy versus the status quo. However, in recent weeks investors have been shifting the other wayâseeing a blue wave as a win for the economy. The reason why has to do with infrastructure spending and bigger and longer-term stimulus packages. While the possibility for this has been hurting Treasury prices because of the likely increased debt load, it also means that both infrastructure stocks and small caps seem poised to gain as we approach the election and well after it.
FINSUM: Small caps have just recently started to outperform their large cap cousins, a sign of the shift in perspective. Infrastructure stocks seem a good bet because no matter who wins the election there will probably be some deal on that front.
- stocks
- blue wave
- biden
- democrats
- stimulus
- small caps
- infrastructure
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why Warren Buffett's Protege Just Bought This Dirt-Cheap Brick-and-Mortar Retailer
- Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Piedmont Lithium Stocks All Popped Again Today