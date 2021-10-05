Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now

If you're looking for great stocks to invest your money in this month to finish out 2021 on a high note, now's a good time to do some research. In an ever-unpredictable market, long-term investing takes patience. Most people won't get rich through stocks overnight; it takes time to realize and sustain meaningful portfolio returns.

On that note, if you have $1,500 to invest, let's take a look at two great companies you should consider adding to your basket of stocks right now.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Teladoc Health

It seems that some investors have dismissed telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) as a pandemic stock in recent months -- passing on it as vaccinations accelerate and many people go back to work, school, and social activities in person. However, it would be a mistake to count out Teladoc as a solid, long-term investment.

Concerns about Teladoc's long-term prospects have been evident in the stock's fluctuations in recent months. Shares of the company are down about 37% year-to-date. However, it is still trading some 350% higher than at its initial public offering six years ago. This more than outpaces the S&P 500's 137% price return over the same time period. And over the past five years, Teladoc has increased its annual revenue by about 788%.

There's no doubt 2020 was a big year for Teladoc. It reported 10.5 million medical visits on its platform last year, made major acquisitions of fellow telemedicine providers InTouch Health and Livongo, and grew its revenue by an incredible 98% from 2019.

But the need for quality telehealth services isn't just evaporating now that we have reached a different stage in the pandemic, and the proof has been evident in Teladoc's quarterly reports so far in 2021. On a year-over-year basis, revenue in the first and second quarters grew 151% and 109%, respectively. Further, total patient visits increased 56% in the first quarter and 28% in the second quarter -- topping 3.5 million in the latter period.

Teladoc is the leading telehealth company in the world. Consumers know and like its platform, and happy customers mean more revenue. According to results from the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc garnered "the highest ranking and outperformed all other direct-to-consumer providers in all study subcategories, including customer service, consultation and enrollment."

This is a healthcare stock I believe you can buy and hold for years, and long-term investors should consider taking advantage of its current discount from earlier highs.

2. Chewy

Online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is another stock that has received mixed reviews from investors in recent months. The stock is down about 25% year-to-date, but up 14% from a year ago -- and about double its initial price upon going public two years ago.

Founded in 2011, Chewy sells a vast array of products for all types of animals, from dog food to horse vitamins to tanks and aquariums. The company has rapidly increased its market share over the past few years. According to recent data from Cardify, Chewy's share of the online pet retail market jumped from 35% in the second quarter of 2019 to about 43% in the second quarter of 2021. People are shopping online more than ever, and these trends have extended to the pet product sphere where Chewy maintains a dominant footprint.

In the decade since its founding, the company has grown annual revenue by nearly 700% -- and in just its most recent quarter, net sales increased 27% to $2.2 billion. The company still operates at a net loss -- $16.7 million in the second quarter -- but that was a drastic improvement from the $32.8 million loss it reported in the same quarter last year.

The fact remains that Chewy is expanding its market share, consistently reporting strong revenue growth, and narrowing its losses -- all positive signs for a newer, high-growth company. As the company increases its market foothold and works toward profitability, it's not hard to imagine Chewy shares soaring much higher from here. It looks like a great time for long-term, buy-and-hold investors to scoop up shares.

