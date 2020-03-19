Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

Markets
Stocks have taken a beating so far in 2020. Some experts believe the entire market looks cheap, but is it really?

We believe there are great companies with sustainable businesses that are worth investing in right now.

For more information, check out this YouTube video with our senior analyst Bill Mann and host Chris Hill.

For more stock ideas, including Motley Fool CEO Tom Gardner's picks for 2020, go to www.fool.com/2020.

Bill Mann owns shares of JD.com. Chris Hill owns shares of Starbucks and Walt Disney. Tom Gardner owns shares of JD.com and Starbucks. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends JD.com, Starbucks, and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short April 2020 $135 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

