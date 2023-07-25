Where to Get Exposure to Alphabet, Microsoft Before Earnings Reports

Investors may be wondering which ETFs offer the most exposure to the handful of names that are reporting earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Key earnings reports being released after market close today include Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V) , and Snap (SNAP).

Alphabet (GOOG)

Shares of Google’s parent are up about 1% in midday trading ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report. For the fourth consecutive quarter, many expect revenue to grow from a year prior.

Investors can get exposure to the stock ahead of earnings with the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) . Alphabet is a top-five holding in PNQI, with a 7.1% weight.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s stock is up around 1.6% in midday trading in anticipation of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. Updates pertaining to the company’s expanding role in AI will be of particular focus for investors.

Microsoft is the second-largest holding in the Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) , given a 12.1% weight.

For more focused exposure to companies engaged in internet-related business, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) holds Microsoft. PNQI gives Microsoft a 7.6% weight, making it the third-largest holding.

Visa (V)

Shares of Visa are down less than 0.4% by Tuesday afternoon, potentially presenting an attractive entry point ahead of earnings.

Visa is weighted 4.2% in the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) , making it a top-10 holding. Furthermore, the security is also a top-10 holding in the Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI), which gives Visa a 3.3% weight.

Snap (SNAP)

Shares of Snap are down nearly 2.5% ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings release. Much like Alphabet and Microsoft, investors are hungry for updates on the company’s AI initiatives.

Snap is the largest holding in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ), weighted at 5.9%.

