Where To Get A Personal Loan: 3 Best Places

Personal loans have become an increasingly important option for consumers looking to borrow money to pay off high-interest debt, to fund an unexpected expense or to pay for home improvements. In fact, the number of personal loan borrowers nearly doubled to roughly 21 million between 2010 and 2020.

If you need immediate financing, personal loans may not always be the best option, especially if you have damaged credit. But the best personal loans offer interest rates as good or better than other types of loans for borrowers with excellent credit along with fast funding and flexible repayment terms.

We’ll walk you through what makes a good personal loan, as well as your options for where to find one.

What Makes a Good Personal Loan?

Personal loans are typically unsecured loans, meaning you don’t have to pledge collateral in order to qualify. You’ll receive your money as a lump sum and make monthly payments, with interest, until you’ve repaid the loan in full. But not all personal loan lenders and terms are created or handled equally. When you’re researching personal loans, look out for:

Interest rates. Your interest rate is what you’ll pay on top of your principal balance, or the amount you borrowed. It’s the cost of borrowing money. Your credit score and history determine your interest rate, meaning the higher your credit score, the lower your interest rate.

Fees. Fees are what you pay on top of your principal balance and interest rate. Some lenders don't charge fees, but they usually require borrowers to have at least a good credit score to qualify. For the lenders who do charge fees, be mindful of origination, late payment, prepayment and insufficient funds fees.

Loan amounts. Even if lenders charge few fees and offer low interest rates, you might need to borrow more—or less—than what they offer. When you shop for a personal loan, you'll find that lenders set different minimum and maximum loan amounts. If, for example, you need a $3,000 loan and a lender sets a $5,000 minimum, you'll have to look elsewhere for a loan.

Repayment terms. This spells out how many months or years you'll pay back your personal loan. Some lenders have short repayment terms, like within 12 or 24 months. Some have longer terms, like five years or more.

Pre-qualification. Many lenders have pre-qualification options to let you know if you're a good candidate for borrowing. There's a soft credit check, which doesn't hurt your credit score. If there's no pre-qualification option, you can still apply, but you might risk getting denied, facing a hard credit check and then having to apply elsewhere.

How long it takes to get your money. If you need your money fast, see which lenders deposit funds into your account the fastest. Some can get money to you within a day, while others may take up to a week.

Best Places to Get a Personal Loan

There are three types of lenders that offer personal loans:

Online lenders. These are often technology-based non-bank companies that offer a few different lending products, like personal loans and auto loans.

These are often technology-based non-bank companies that offer a few different lending products, like personal loans and auto loans. Credit unions. These are local to your community and tend to offer applications both online and in person.

These are local to your community and tend to offer applications both online and in person. Banks. Many local and national institutions offer personal loans along with a broad array of other financial services, like checking and savings accounts.

Personal Loans from Online Lenders

Online lenders offer some of the most competitive personal loan interest rates and repayment terms. There are many to choose from, which means you may be able to find one best for your needs and financial circumstances.

Pros

Many offer pre-qualification that allows you to see if you’re eligible before it affects your credit.

Some cater to borrowers with low credit scores—a good option if you can’t borrow locally.

You can compare different lenders to find the best rates and terms that fit your budget.

You can complete your application and, if approved, get your money within a few days.

Cons

While interest rates are competitive, they might be higher than credit unions and traditional banks offer, especially if you don’t have excellent credit.

You could be charged extra fees on top of the loan interest, like an origination fee.

Some lenders don’t allow co-signers or co-borrowers, which means if you don’t qualify on your own, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Personal Loans from Credit Unions

Credit unions are nonprofit financial institutions that typically cater to residents in a specific geographic area. They provide similar products and services as banks, but credit unions are member-owned and tend to charge lower interest rates and fees than banks.

Pros

Most credit unions are local to individual communities. This gives you the option to visit a branch near you.

Interest rates tend to be lower compared to other financing. Federal credit unions cap interest rates at 18%. For online lenders, some charge as much as 36% APR. As of September 2020, the average interest rate for a credit union personal loan was 9.15%, according to the National Credit Union Association. Commercial banks charged, on average, slightly higher at 9.34%, according to the Federal Reserve.

Credit unions may work with you based on your individual financial situation. If you don’t meet all the typical requirements to qualify for a personal loan, the credit union may work with you to find something that best fits your needs.

Credit unions tend to offer small-dollar loans.

Cons

Since some credit unions restrict membership by geographic area or by another bond, like an employer, you may not be able to meet credit union membership requirements.

Some credit unions don’t offer pre-qualification. You may have to complete a full application—and submit to a hard credit pull—to learn if you qualify.

Not all credit unions offer personal loans.

Personal Loans from Banks

Banks are for-profit financial institutions, which means their interest rates may be higher than at a credit union. But if you already have a bank account at a large institution, the existing relationship may make it a good fit for you to get a personal loan there, as well.

Pros

If you qualify, it’s easier to borrow from a bank you already have a relationship with. They can get money into your account faster and tend to offer discounts for existing customers.

Many bigger financial institutions offer large loan amounts—up to $100,000.

Local community banks may be more flexible compared to bigger banks.

Cons

You may have to have a credit score of at least 680 to qualify for a personal loan.

Interest rates tend to run higher at larger banks compared to other options.

Bottom Line

Before you choose a personal loan, make sure you explore all your options. The best lenders offer the lowest interest rates and charge few fees, while offering repayment terms that work for your budget. Find one that will deposit your money quickly and offer a co-signer option, if you need it.

