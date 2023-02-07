Where To Find All of Your Bank Account Information

Where can you find your bank account information? This answer depends on the type of financial institution you bank at and the manner in which you conduct your banking.

For the purposes of this article, GOBankingRates will look at how to find bank account information on a paper check and through an online portal. Here’s where to find key bank account information.

How To Find Bank Account Information on a Paper Check

A paper check has three essential numbers to pay attention to. You can find these three sets of numbers at the bottom of the check in the following order.

Routing number

Account number

Check Number

What Is a Routing Number?

A routing number is a unique nine-digit number in the bottom left corner of a check. Essentially, a routing number is the address of your bank or financial institution. It ensures any financial transactions you make go to the right place.

What Is an Account Number?

An account number is a unique set of numbers found after the routing number at the bottom of a check. These numbers are assigned to customers when they open accounts and are used to identify the accounts.

Account numbers may be between eight and 12 digits. Some accounts might have as many as 17 digits.

What Is a Check Number?

A check number is the final set of numbers found after a routing number and account number on a paper check. It is usually a short number with no more than four digits. A check number is helpful for balancing a checkbook or when logging into your bank account portal to review the checks that have cleared.

How To Find Bank Account Information Via an Online Portal

The process for finding your bank account information online, whether through a website or app, will have a few nuances. You can find this information after logging in or you can take self-guided tours provided by your institution to find what you are looking for.

For example, let’s say you want to find a routing number for Bank of America. You can visit the BofA’s FAQs: Routing Numbers page for links that walk you through how to find this number.

These links take you to an online demonstration that shows the steps to finding this number:

Sign in to your online account In the tab marked “Accounts,” select checking or savings account Click on the tab marked “Information and Services” You will see Account Details and the routing and account numbers underneath Click to see each one fully displayed.

This is, of course, just one example of how to find your bank account information online. You can visit the customer service page at your financial institution for additional guidance through topics related to checking and savings accounts, online banking, mobile features and more. In a pinch, you also can call your bank’s customer service number or visit a local branch.

