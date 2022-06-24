Where to Donate to Support Abortion Access Right Now

The U.S. Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion, on Friday. The ruling means that laws surrounding abortion access will be determined by the states rather than the federal government. Abortion was already restricted in many parts of the U.S., and it’s likely that roughly half of states will enact near-total bans on abortion.

A draft version of the court’s opinion was leaked last month, triggering widespread controversy and backlash. The leaked draft also prompted a flood of donations to abortion funds, CBS News reported.

In addition to Planned Parenthood, one of the country’s most well-known providers of abortion services and birth control, there are dozens of other organizations dedicated to supporting access to abortion. Some operate on a national level, while others are regional, state-wide or even more local. These funds — especially local, on-the-ground organizations and clinics — often cover transportation, housing and other expenses for people seeking abortions in addition to the cost of the procedure.

If you’re looking to donate, here are some options.

Where to give money for abortion access

National Network of Abortion Funds

The National Network of Abortion Funds can help you identify a fund that’s supporting abortion access on the ground in a specific location, from the New Orleans Abortion Fund to the Lilith Fund in Texas to the Mountain Access Brigade in Tennessee.

The group also allows you to donate to a national fundraiser that will split your donation between more than 90 different funds across the country.

The National Abortion Federation

The National Abortion Federation is a professional organization of abortion providers. It offers training and security support for member facilities, and it also publishes clinical standards for providers to help ensure every patient has access to high-quality care.

Indigenous Women Rising

This organization is dedicated to ensuring the right to equitable and safe healthcare for Native and Indigenous people. It offers an abortion fund for those seeking abortions in the United States and Canada.

Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP)

This is the largest independent non-profit abortion fund. It works with more than 700 clinics across the country to provide funds for those who are unable to afford abortion services or emergency contraceptives.

The Brigid Alliance

The Brigid Alliance is a service that refers those seeking abortions to partner organizations that can help with transportation, lodging, food costs, child care and other types of logistical support. It focuses on those who need to travel for abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

