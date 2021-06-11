Where to Buy Solana Crypto: 9 Ways You Can Buy the SOL Coin Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is down about 8% over the past 24 hours, providing an opportunity for investors to buy the dip in this so-called Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) killer.

The Solana blockchain has significantly lower latency and fees than the Ethereum blockchain, and it has a higher transaction throughput to boot.

Solana isn’t the only altcoin out there with its sights set on the second-largest cryptocurrency, but SOL-USD has grown dramatically since the beginning of this year’s cryptocurrency boom.

SOL-USD recently raised $314 million in a round of funding. Those funds will be used to bootstrap current and future decentralized applications (dApps) on the Solana blockchain, venture investing and other operations.

Solana utilizes a proof-of-stake protocol to validate transactions, meaning you have to own some SOL-USD before you can start earning it.

Where to Buy Solana (SOL-USD) Now

Interested investors can purchase Solana with U.S. dollars on Binance, Bitfinex, FTX and FTX US.

In terms of volume, the largest platforms for trading SOL-USD are Binance, OKEx and Huobi Global; both of the latter require users to purchase Solana with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) or Tether (CCC:USDT-USD).

SOL-USD bulls could also purchase Solana from Bilaxy, Bithumb or Serum DEX. Investors should take note that prices fluctuate somewhat between exchanges and currency of purchase; make sure to evaluate fees and exchange rates to ensure the best prices.

