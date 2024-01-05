News & Insights

Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

January 05, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

If you’re looking to buy investment property in 2024, it’s a good idea to look into emerging markets, rather than the markets that are already “hot.” The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com recently released their list of the top emerging housing markets based on an analysis of market data, economic conditions and lifestyle metrics. The markets they identified “offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.” In addition, the top emerging markets feature low living costs, robust employment opportunities and easy commutes for residents.

For further insights into the top emerging markets, Zoocasa analyzed the median home prices and calculated the one-year and three-year price changes. Many of these markets have already seen high levels of price appreciation in recent years, so it’s best to buy now before prices really soar.

Here’s a look at the cost to buy a home in the top 20 emerging markets, ranked by median price.

Kansas-Topeka

1. Topeka, Kansas

  • Median home price: $199,600
  • 1-year growth: 5.7%
  • 3-year growth: 36.3%

Canton, Ohio

2. Canton, Ohio

  • Median home price: $199,800
  • 1-year growth: 10.2%
  • 3-year growth: 28.6%
Dayton Ohio skyline

3. Springfield, Ohio

  • Median home price: $217,192
  • 1-year growth: 1.2%
  • 3-year growth: N/A

Pictured: Dayton, Ohio

Elkhart, Indiana, USA - August 24, 2014: View of the downtown of the city of Elkhart, in the State of Indiana.

4. Elkhart, Indiana

  • Median home price: $223,750
  • 1-year growth: 6.5%
  • 3-year growth: 20.9%

Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Median home price: $243,000
  • 1-year growth: 12.9%
  • 3-year growth: 43.5%
Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

6. Jefferson City, Missouri

  • Median home price: $249,900
  • 1-year growth: 12%
  • 3-year growth: N/A

The Rock River, seen from Traxel Park in Janesville, Wisconsin.

7. Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Median home price: $250,000
  • 1-year growth: 2.1%
  • 3-year growth: 24.4%
Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.

8. Dayton, Ohio

  • Median home price: $254,900
  • 1-year growth: 13.7%
  • 3-year growth: 45%

Oshkosh, Wisconsin , USA - June 10, 2017: Daytime view of The Opera House Square Sundial located at the corner of Algoma Ave and Main St in the downtown district.

9. Oshkosh, Wisconsin

  • Median home price: $261,500
  • 1-year growth: 15.2%
  • 3-year growth: 49.1%
Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the U.

10. Kingsport, Tennessee

  • Median home price: $261,800
  • 1-year growth: 10.5%
  • 3-year growth: 57.1%

Lafayette, Indiana / USA - August 13th 2018: Downtown of a small town in Indiana in the summer - Image.

11. Lafayette, Indiana

  • Median home price: $266,500
  • 1-year growth: 9%
  • 3-year growth: N/A
Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

12. Racine, Wisconsin

  • Median home price: $272,900
  • 1-year growth: 6.1%
  • 3-year growth: 25.6%
JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA-9/30/18: Downtown image showing intersection of Market and Commerce.

13. Johnson City, Tennessee

  • Median home price: $301,500
  • 1-year growth: 9.3%
  • 3-year growth: 59.4%

Columbus, Ohio

14. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median home price: $323,400
  • 1-year growth: 3.6%
  • 3-year growth: 34.3%
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Median home price: $350,600
  • 1-year growth: 5.9%
  • 3-year growth: 52.6%

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

16. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Median home price: $375,100
  • 1-year growth: 9%
  • 3-year growth: 41.8%
Vue sur le Capitol du New Hampshire et sa place public décorée pour le temps des fêtes.

17. Concord, New Hampshire

  • Median home price: $390,000
  • 1-year growth: 4%
  • 3-year growth: 20%

Worcester Massachusetts

18. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Median home price: $456,500
  • 1-year growth: 5.9%
  • 3-year growth: 40.4%
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

19. Manchester, New Hampshire

  • Median home price: $456,500
  • 1-year growth: 8%
  • 3-year growth: 41.3%

View on Santa Barbara from the pier.

20. Santa Maria, California

  • Median home price: $1,370,000
  • 1-year growth: 22.9%
  • 3-year growth: 32.1%

Pictured: Santa Barbara, California

The list of top emerging markets is sourced from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com and is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2023. Median home price and price growth information is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Dec. 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Where To Buy Real Estate in 2024: See Home Prices in the Top 20 Emerging Markets

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

