Where TKO Group Holdings Stands With Analysts

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $174.0, with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.41% increase from the previous average price target of $162.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TKO Group Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Announces Positive $180.00 - Curry Baker Guggenheim Maintains Buy $175.00 $175.00 David Joyce Seaport Global Announces Buy $164.00 - Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $175.00 $170.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $128.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TKO Group Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TKO Group Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sport and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's global live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TKO Group Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.59% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TKO Group Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TKO Group Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TKO Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

