Where TIM Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TIM (NYSE:TIMB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.78, with a high estimate of $17.60 and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 12.82% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.10.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of TIM among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.50 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.60 $23.20 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.50 $17.50 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.20

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TIM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TIM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TIM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TIM's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TIM analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind TIM

TIM, which is 67%-owned by Telecom Italia, is the third largest wireless carrier in Brazil, with 62 million subscribers, equal to about 24% of the market. The firm also owns 49% of I-Systems, an infrastructure partnership that is expanding its network footprint across Brazil. I-Systems can provide broadband service to about 9 million locations, equal to 10%-15% of the country. TIM leases capacity on the venture's network to serve retail broadband customers under the UltraFibra brand. TIM also resells fiber network access from other providers, including Oi's former infrastructure business V.tal, which passes about 22 million customer locations.

Breaking Down TIM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TIM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.0% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TIM's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TIM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, TIM adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.