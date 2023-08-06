Where There's a Will, There's a Way. How You Can Avoid Conflict When Divvying Up Your Estate.

The distribution of wealth among beneficiaries through your final will and testament is often a complex and sensitive issue, one that can potentially spark conflicts and legal challenges among family members.

While each state has its own set of probate rules, there are some general strategies you can adopt to minimize the potential for disputes and ensure your final wishes are carried out as you envisioned.

Hire an attorney to draft a will

First and foremost, don't go it alone. Sure, you can buy a do-it-yourself will online, but it's advisable to hire a qualified attorney to help you create an up-to-date and legally valid will that matches your desires and is integral to your overall estate planning. Find someone experienced, reputable, and familiar with the nuances of your state and local probate courts.

And name an executor you trust to impartially oversee the execution of your will.

Your last will and testament is a vital document that allows you to spell out exactly how you want your assets distributed after your death. Keep it up to date -- circumstances can change and so can your final wishes. A qualified attorney, either the original creator or someone else, should help you ensure that any changes continue to comply with the laws in your jurisdiction. They can also help you decide about other options such as trusts.

Beneficiaries, communication, and transparency

Transparency upfront gives loved ones time to process the information and may reduce the risk of beneficiaries contesting the will. Open and candid conversations now can make for a smooth transition later.

Share your plans with your immediate family members and other key beneficiaries. The timing is up to you. Use your best judgment to assess whether to share those plans before the will is created, after it's created, or both.

The same thing goes for any changes. Explain your rationale, so they understand your decisions. Leaving room for discussion can help mitigate hurt feelings now and down the road when the will is enacted.

By the way, that transparency should include making sure everyone knows who physically has the signed, legal, final version of this critical estate planning document. That could be the executor or your attorney, for example. Laws vary from state to state, but typically, the will must be filed with the county probate court where you live within 10 to 30 days of your death.

Not just the will: Keep your beneficiaries designated and updated

In addition to your will, pay close attention to the beneficiary designations on bank accounts, brokerage accounts, and insurance policies. Your will can and should include mention of those, but these designations direct who receives those assets in the eyes of the companies that hold those accounts.

Review those designations annually and update them as needed, especially after major life events like marriage, births, divorce, and so on.

An ounce of prevention can prevent a pound of problems

Where there's a will, there's a way to avoid conflicts during estate distribution. Estate planning is a personal and ongoing process, so it's essential to seek guidance from qualified professionals to ensure your estate plans are tailored to your specific needs and adhere to the laws in your area.

With some careful planning and honest family discussions, you can distribute your estate according to your wishes and avoid turning what should be a blessing into a bitter fray.

