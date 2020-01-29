Where the Purdue Pharma-Sackler legal saga stands

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its controlling Sackler family have been negotiating with cities, counties and states on a proposed settlement worth an estimated $10 billion to resolve more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging they helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis.

