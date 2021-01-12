Where the Economy and the Stock Market Diverge, And What Needs To be Done Now

By Michael Ehrlich, associate professor of finance at the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Martin Tuchman School of Management

The Dow set a record just a few weeks ago when the average reached 30,000 for the first time in history, and yet another record was reached this week when Democrats flipped the U.S. Senate. With the presidential election behind us and the Covid-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, investors seem to be looking forward to a strong economy with future earnings trending upward and unemployment rates falling.

However, while the stock market has been on the upswing, it’s painting a misleading picture of how the country is really doing. There’s an entire unobserved economy not captured by the popular stock market indices, and the successes of the big businesses at the top are eclipsing the hardships of smaller businesses and the people behind them. Other measures like the unemployment rate are also failing to capture the true economic impacts, as we only count people who are looking for work and ignore the millions who have dropped out of the U.S. work force, especially women.

Policymakers and pundits would be wise to look to other indicators to understand where the economy actually stands today and what they need to do to address the enormous economic challenges that lie ahead.

For the big players – the Amazons, Walmarts, and Targets of the world – business is booming. These companies were doing well before the pandemic, and they’ve been able to grow their market share even further during the crisis. Even during Covid-19 quarantines, these giants can get people what they want, when they want it, without ever asking customers to leave their home.

The “essential” retail giants that never had to close their brick-and-mortar stores are doing especially well. Compare Target to a small fashion boutique: both have clothes but only one also has a grocery store. Guess who got to stay open all pandemic? On top of avoiding a shutdown, stores like Target are even more appealing now to people who want to combine the advantages of online and in-person shopping while minimizing their Covid-19 risk. These shoppers may never return to the local mom-and-pop shops.

Mid-size companies have been hurt by the economic downturn, but similarly to the large corporations, many with an online presence have also gained some market share. So where is this extra market share coming from?

That’s where the little guy comes in – smaller companies throughout the country are being decimated. In New Jersey, a third of small businesses have closed this year because of the pandemic. Nationally, 17 percent of restaurants have shuttered their doors and nearly 100,000 businesses that temporarily shut down are now out of business. Because of all the closures, millions of people have lost their jobs. This makes a massive impact on the economy, as small businesses employ almost half of U.S. workers.

When we take a step back from the stock market and look at other indicators – increasing inequality, rising levels of long-term unemployment, and surging levels of food scarcity and housing insecurity – the economic situation is looking grim. Unemployment remains at 6.7 percent and jobless claims just hit the highest level since mid-September. Beyond the numbers, just look around – I’d be surprised if most people don’t have at least one, if not several, family members, friends, or neighbors who have been out of work or underemployed at some point during the pandemic and who may still be struggling to make ends meet.

It’s time to stop looking at the stock market as the only measure of a healthy economy, and time for Congress and Biden – when he takes office – to step in to foster real recovery. The newly passed stimulus bill is a good place to start, but it doesn’t go far enough.

The modification to the Paycheck Protection Program to increase access for small businesses is encouraging. However, governors from New York to California are edging toward stricter shutdowns of nonessential businesses as Covid-19 cases and deaths spike. Small businesses are going to need much more aid if they have any shot at surviving several more weeks, if not months, of closure.

For individuals and families, the $600 stimulus check and $300 unemployment bonus are not nearly enough. This is only half the amount of aid provided in the first stimulus package. The longer this crisis has gone on, the need for support has only gotten worse, and federal support needs to reflect that reality.

Beyond the fact that providing more direct support to people and small businesses is the right thing to do, it’s also good for the economy. When businesses can keep their doors open and pay their workers, unemployment numbers will go down. Likewise, when people have money in their pockets again, you can bet they’re going to pump it back into the economy.

Even after the majority of the country is inoculated against Covid-19, the country’s disastrous economic situation will not evaporate overnight. The incoming administration needs to consider the longer-term and implement new policies, such as closing loopholes that allow big corporations to pay little or no taxes, that can help level the playing field and slow the rapid rate of business consolidation.

The results of the Georgia runoff in favor of a Democratic Senate majority offer hope. The government has a real opportunity to boost economic recovery and prevent millions of Americans and small businesses from continuing to face hardship. If they don’t take rapid action, even the stock market will begin to reflect our grim reality.

