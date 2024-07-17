Where Texas Roadhouse Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 21 analysts have evaluated Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 7 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Texas Roadhouse and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $174.76, accompanied by a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Marking an increase of 8.45%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $161.14.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Texas Roadhouse by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $189.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $162.00 $155.00 Brian Mullen Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $193.00 $190.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $183.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $183.00 $181.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $175.00 $165.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $184.00 $145.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Hold $175.00 $155.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $183.00 $178.00 Peter Saleh BTIG Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Jon Tower Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $140.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $145.00 Christopher Carril RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $165.00 $145.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $145.00 $130.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $160.00 $138.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $181.00 $170.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $180.00 $170.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $164.00 $150.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $182.00 $178.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $178.00 $162.00

Discovering Texas Roadhouse: A Closer Look

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company's operating segment includes Texas Roadhouse; Bubba's 33 and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Texas Roadhouse segment.

Financial Insights: Texas Roadhouse

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Texas Roadhouse's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

