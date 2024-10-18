Where Texas Capital Bancshares Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Texas Capital Bancshares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.41% from the previous average price target of $65.45.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Texas Capital Bancshares among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $60.00 $49.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $83.00 $73.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $72.00 $73.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $77.00 $70.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $80.00 $70.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $78.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $74.00 $65.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $73.00 $70.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $74.00 $74.00 Brandon Berman B of A Securities Raises Buy $77.00 $51.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Underweight $70.00 $63.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $62.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Sell $60.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Texas Capital Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Capital Bancshares analyst ratings.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. The company's national lines of business provide specialized lending products to businesses throughout the United States. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Texas Capital Bancshares's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Texas Capital Bancshares's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Texas Capital Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TCBI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 B of A Securities Reinstates Neutral Sep 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TCBI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.