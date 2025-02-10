Where Tesla Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 36 analysts shared their evaluations of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 11 1 6 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 4 1 3 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 1 3M Ago 4 3 3 0 2

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tesla, presenting an average target of $362.72, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $24.86. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.94% increase from the previous average price target of $299.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tesla by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $474.00 $492.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $175.00 $175.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $259.00 $226.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Maintains Outperform $515.00 $515.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $440.00 $440.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $440.00 $480.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $373.00 $351.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $425.00 $365.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $135.00 $125.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $175.00 $175.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $365.00 $365.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $550.00 $515.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $500.00 $315.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $325.00 $270.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $430.00 $400.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Neutral $490.00 $400.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $492.00 $411.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $275.00 $195.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $404.00 $298.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $351.00 $360.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $24.86 $24.86 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $360.00 $360.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $480.00 $280.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $515.00 $230.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $345.00 $250.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $365.00 $255.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $400.00 $310.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $370.00 $295.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Raises Sell $175.00 $156.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Raises Buy $380.00 $85.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $411.00 $287.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Sell $226.00 $197.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $313.00 $249.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Raises Hold $300.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tesla's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tesla's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tesla

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tesla's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tesla's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

