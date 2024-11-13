Where TeraWulf Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.81, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 7.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.29.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TeraWulf. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $10.00 $8.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $9.50 $6.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $6.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TeraWulf's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 130.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

