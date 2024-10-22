Where Tenet Healthcare Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $176.47, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $168.00. Observing a 12.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $156.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tenet Healthcare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $175.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $200.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $180.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $173.00 $156.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $145.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $156.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $171.00 $139.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $130.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $168.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Tenet Healthcare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenet Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.7, Tenet Healthcare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

