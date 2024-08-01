Where Tenable Holdings Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 3 4 3 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tenable Holdings, presenting an average target of $52.29, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 8.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tenable Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $47.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $57.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $52.00 $54.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $40.00 $56.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $54.00 $54.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $55.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00

All You Need to Know About Tenable Holdings

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Tenable Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

