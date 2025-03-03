Where Teladoc Health Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Teladoc Health, revealing an average target of $12.88, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.62, the current average has increased by 2.06%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Teladoc Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.50 $11.50 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $11.50 $10.50 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Teladoc Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Teladoc Health: A Closer Look

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with better convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

A Deep Dive into Teladoc Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

