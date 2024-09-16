Where TechTarget Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.5, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.5%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of TechTarget by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $34.00 $39.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $38.00 $40.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TechTarget. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TechTarget compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TechTarget's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TechTarget's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into TechTarget's Background

TechTarget Inc is a data, software and analytics leader for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business (B2B) companies. The company solutions are designed to enable B2B technology companies to identify, reach, and influence key enterprise technology decision makers faster and with higher efficacy. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from North America. Its products and services intended to improve information technology vendors abilities to impact targeted audiences for business growth using targeting, first-party analytics and data services complemented with customized marketing programs that integrate content creation, demand generation, brand marketing, and other advertising techniques.

Financial Milestones: TechTarget's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TechTarget showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.83% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TechTarget's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechTarget's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechTarget's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

