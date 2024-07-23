Where Taysha Gene Therapies Stands With Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.79, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.57% from the previous average price target of $6.62.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Taysha Gene Therapies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $7.00 $9.00 Keith Tapper BMO Capital Announces Outperform $5.00 - Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Eun Yang Jefferies Raises Buy $8.00 $2.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Taysha Gene Therapies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Taysha Gene Therapies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Taysha Gene Therapies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -27.52% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -705.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -37.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

