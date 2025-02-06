Where T. Rowe Price Gr Stands With Analysts

T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T. Rowe Price Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $117.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.58% increase from the previous average price target of $116.44.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive T. Rowe Price Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $113.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $113.00 $115.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $118.00 $124.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $111.00 $116.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $129.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $116.00 $114.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $124.00 $112.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $115.00 $110.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $120.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for T. Rowe Price Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of T. Rowe Price Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.612 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 32.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

