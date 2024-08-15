Where Sweetgreen Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $34.23, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.67% from the previous average price target of $31.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sweetgreen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $31.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $36.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Announces Buy $31.00 - Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $25.00 - Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $32.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Hold $31.00 $26.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $39.00 - Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $35.00 Rahul Krotthapalli JP Morgan Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sweetgreen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Sweetgreen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sweetgreen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sweetgreen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Sweetgreen Inc is a next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sweetgreen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sweetgreen's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sweetgreen's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

