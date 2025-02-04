Where Steven Madden Stands With Analysts

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Steven Madden, revealing an average target of $47.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.07% lower than the prior average price target of $48.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Steven Madden among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $50.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $50.00 $50.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Steven Madden's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Steven Madden Better

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

