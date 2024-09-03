Where Steris Stands With Analysts

Steris (NYSE:STE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $263.75, along with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.96% increase from the previous average price target of $261.25.

The standing of Steris among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $265.00 $255.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Jacob Johnson Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00

Discovering Steris: A Closer Look

Steris is an Ireland-domiciled medical technology company focused on sterilization services and infection prevention. The company is the global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals around the world. Additionally, Steris sells sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment and supplies for use by care provider facilities and in biopharma manufacturing sites. Domiciled in the United States before its inversion to Ireland, the firm derives approximately 70% of its revenue from Healthcare Services, 19% from Applied Sterilization Technologies, or AST, and 11% from life sciences services after the divestment of its dental products business.

Steris: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Steris displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steris's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steris's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steris's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Steris's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

