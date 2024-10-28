Where Stag Industrial Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stag Industrial, revealing an average target of $42.4, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.92% increase from the previous average price target of $40.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Stag Industrial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $44.00 $43.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $37.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $38.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stag Industrial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stag Industrial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stag Industrial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Stag Industrial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stag Industrial analyst ratings.

Delving into Stag Industrial's Background

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust that is involved in the acquisition and operation of both single- and multi-tenant properties, although the majority of the portfolio is single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Stag Industrial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stag Industrial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.53% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stag Industrial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stag Industrial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Stag Industrial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STAG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for STAG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.