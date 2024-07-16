Where Snap Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Snap (NYSE:SNAP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 10 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.42% increase from the previous average price target of $13.11.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $15.00 $12.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $14.00 $11.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $14.00 $13.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $12.00 $11.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.50 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $13.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $12.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $13.00 $12.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $15.00 $14.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $14.00 $14.00

Discovering Snap: A Closer Look

Snap owns one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, claiming more than 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising. While only about one quarter of users are in North America, the region accounts for about 65% of sales.

Key Indicators: Snap's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Snap's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -25.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

