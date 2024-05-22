Where Snap-on Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Snap-on, presenting an average target of $311.57, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. Marking an increase of 1.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $308.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Snap-on by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $282.00 $295.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Maintains Buy $324.00 $324.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $325.00 $325.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Underperform $275.00 $240.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Snap-on. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap-on compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Snap-on's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Snap-on: A Closer Look

Snap-on manufactures premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through a franchisee-operated mobile van network that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest in the mobile van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments: repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools. Its finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, which includes offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

Key Indicators: Snap-on's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Snap-on's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap-on's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

