Where SLM Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.0, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of SLM by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Nathaniel Richam-Odoi B of A Securities Announces Buy $27.00 - David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Outperform $26.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SLM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SLM's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SLM Better

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

Understanding the Numbers: SLM's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: SLM's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 48.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

