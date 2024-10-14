Where Skechers USA Stands With Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Skechers USA, revealing an average target of $78.3, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $76.00, the current average has increased by 3.03%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Skechers USA by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $76.00 $78.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $81.00 $87.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $79.00 $76.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $81.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $76.00 $79.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $79.00 $77.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Skechers USA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Skechers USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Skechers USA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Skechers USA's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Skechers USA's Background

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments includes Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Skechers USA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Skechers USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Skechers USA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skechers USA's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Skechers USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

