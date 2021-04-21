Where Should You Be Investing as the Economy Recovers?

(1:45) - U.S Economy Bounce Back: Everything Investors Need To Know

(11:30) - Understanding The BLS Core Index

(18:00) - Should Investors Be Concerned About Inflation?

(29:45) - Are We Seeing Signs Of A Bubble?

(35:30) - Stocks To Keep On Your Radar

(43:00) - Episode Roundup: QQQM, FAST, UNH, ABT, LOGI, PCRFY, QRVO, GOOGL

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #268 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

On this week’s podcast, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to discuss the economy and where stock investors should be investing as the recovery from the pandemic progresses.

No Recession?

Over the last few years, Tracey and John, who is also an economist, have talked on the podcast about the possibility of a recession.

But in 2020, there finally was another recession, brought on by the COVID pandemic.

In 2021, no one is talking about a recession, at least in the United States. A $1.9 trillion aid package has put a floor under the economy and further government spending, in the form of a big infrastructure plan, may also be coming this year.

Worries About Overheating and Inflation

But as the government spends more money, the worries have shifted to the possibility the US economy could overheat and/or inflation could rear its ugly head.

Should investors be worried about inflation in April of 2021?

Investing Ideas for 2021

With stocks trading at or near all-time highs, should investors be jumping in?

Tracey owns both Fastenal FAST and UnitedHealth Group UNH in her Insider Trader portfolio as insiders had been buying shares in early 2021.

But now, neither are cheap as they are both trading at, or near, new all-time highs.

John owns Logitech LOGI and Panasonic PCRFY in his Large-Cap Trader portfolio at Zacks.

Logitech is trading near its all-time highs too after gaining 143% in the last year but Panasonic hasn’t yet hit a new high, even though it, too, has rallied in the last year.

Would it be easier for investors to simply buy one of the indexes, like the NASDAQ Mini QQQM?

What else do you need to know about inflation and investing in this red-hot market?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything



Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fastenal Company (FAST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY): Free Stock Analysis Report



INVS-NDQ 100 (QQQM): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.