Where Should Investors Look to Put Their Money in this Environment?

With the market having taken a beating this year and the prospects for next year uncertain at best, a lot of investors are wondering where they can hide. Where can they put their money until the storm blows over? Where can they avoid -- or at least minimize -- the risks that are causing the uncertainty? These are legitimate questions, mainly because the hiding places of old just don’t work in this environment.

A dozen years or so ago, when I was taking my Series Seven exam and studying financial planning in order to become a financial advisor, the company I worked for was concerned with was finding a store of value for clients, a neutral place to hold funds in troubled times. The focus on that was understandable given that this was 2010, when the world was emerging from a deep recession caused by a credit crisis, and investment management firms were being blamed by clients for not keeping their money safe as the financial system came to the brink of collapse.

Even then, though, with inflation well below 2%, cash was not considered an option. Even if inflation had stayed at that level, which nobody really thought it would, compounding a 2% annual reduction in buying power would do serious damage to a client’s wealth over the decades-long time horizon that most of them were looking at. Some kind of an expected return was sought.

The place to “hide” was U.S. Treasury bonds. They had been in a thirty-year bull market as central banks and governments got better at avoiding inflation, allowing interest rates to trend lower over a long period, and the Fed and others were embarking on a path of long-term, ultra-low rates as a way of kickstarting a moribund global economy. The 10-year yield at that time was right around where it is now, hovering below 4%, but the circumstances were completely different. Inflation, as I said, was below 2%, so a 4% yield was quite enticing, and the consensus was that the Fed would keep easing in any way they could for several years, pushing yields lower and bond prices higher. In 2010, Treasuries were the perfect store of value.

Not now, though; the situation is reversed. Inflation is running at 7.7%, so a 3.5-4% yield on a 10-Year Note locks in a significant loss of buying power over time.

The other traditional hiding place for investors, gold, also made sense back then. It was around $1000, which was the highest price since around twenty years before, but everything was working in its favor. Lower rates meant that gold’s zero yield was not much of a problem, and they also forced the dollar lower, a bullish influence on all commodities.

As you can imagine, in a rising rate environment as we have now, neither bonds nor gold work in the same way. Bond prices can be expected to fall while you lose real buying power, and rising rates make gold less attractive. There is a new “alternative” store of value available in Bitcoin, but that is certainly not for everyone, given the degree of volatility that has to be navigated in the short-term.

So, with none of the traditional hiding places available to investors, where are they to turn?

Curiously enough, the best place to “hide” from market volatility in current conditions may be in the stock market. Yes, stocks did, on average, fall 27.5% from the start of the year to the low a couple of months ago, and yes, the prospect of a recession and a rising rate environment are hardly perfect conditions for the market, but that big drop priced almost all the bad news in. In most recessions, stocks fall between twenty and thirty percent from their starting point, and we already did that.

I am not saying this is a time to pile on the risk, although that could be justified for those who are more focused on capital growth than preservation. You don’t need to do that when you buy stocks. You can buy relatively “safe” long-term hold stocks, like those in the consumer staples and manufacturing sectors, or big, established companies whose stocks are down but which you can be pretty sure will bounce back at some point, the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple (AAPL), say.

As things stand, there really is no such thing as a “safe” investment, but some things that have historically been considered safe are just about surefire losers over the next year. Cash will have its value eaten away, bonds will suffer as rates continue higher, and gold’s zero yield will also hurt in this environment. Concentrating primarily on stocks when there is recessionary risk seems crazy, but it may just be the only thing an investor looking for a hiding place can do right now.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.