Where Shift4 Payments Stands With Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $127.07, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Marking an increase of 9.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $116.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Shift4 Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $135.00 $142.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $125.00 $112.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $154.00 $116.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $125.00 $125.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $143.00 $120.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $120.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $109.00 $90.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $112.00 $112.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $105.00 $112.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $125.00 $119.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shift4 Payments analyst ratings.

Get to Know Shift4 Payments Better

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Shift4 Payments: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.92%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FOUR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.