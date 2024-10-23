Where Sherwin-Williams Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $406.67, along with a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $360.00. Observing a 7.3% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $379.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sherwin-Williams is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Neutral $360.00 $350.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $375.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $350.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $425.00 $400.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $386.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $418.00 $418.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $412.00 $375.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $380.00 $365.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $415.00 $392.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sherwin-Williams's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sherwin-Williams's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Breaking Down Sherwin-Williams's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sherwin-Williams showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.5% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 24.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.28, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

