Where Sempra Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Sempra (NYSE:SRE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $81.25, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average has increased by 2.05% from the previous average price target of $79.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sempra among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $79.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Buy $79.00 $81.50 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $86.00 $79.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sempra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Sempra: A Closer Look

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Sempra's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.51%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sempra's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

